ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $39,625,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,958,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,583,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

