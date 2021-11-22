ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.