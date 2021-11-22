ZumCoin Market Capitalization Tops $660,832.20 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 42% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $660,832.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

