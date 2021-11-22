Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

ZUMZ stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.