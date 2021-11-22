ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $47,671.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars.

