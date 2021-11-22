Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

