Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.