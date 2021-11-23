-$0.04 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.22). MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 485,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,522. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

