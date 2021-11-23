-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLSI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,017. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

