$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

EBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

