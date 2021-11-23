-$0.34 EPS Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BASE opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.