-$0.34 EPS Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

