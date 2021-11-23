-$0.34 EPS Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,314,000.

SOPH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,949. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

