-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Nov 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.49). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 747,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,207. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $823.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.61. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

