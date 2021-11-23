$0.49 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

