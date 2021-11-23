-$0.53 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 657.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.42. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $207.40.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

