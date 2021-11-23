$0.85 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. 604,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,245. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

