0xcert (ZXC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $815,348.01 and $90,718.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

