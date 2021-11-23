$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.05. ITT reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. ITT has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

