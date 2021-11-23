$104.02 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report $104.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.57 million and the lowest is $103.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.