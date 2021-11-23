10,508 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,553,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $170.78. 58,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.57. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

