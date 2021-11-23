-$11.38 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($11.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($13.76) to ($9.77). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($23.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($65.63) to ($54.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($31.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

