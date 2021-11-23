$133.42 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $133.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.91 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $443.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.53 million to $445.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $588.08 million, with estimates ranging from $556.20 million to $630.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,009,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

