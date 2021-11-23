$134.63 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $134.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $534.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $551.80 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $571.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after acquiring an additional 824,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

