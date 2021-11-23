$147.92 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce sales of $147.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $682.14 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,998 shares of company stock valued at $45,402,270. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

