153,502 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Honest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $114,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $8,074,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $44,249,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $14,255,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

HNST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.