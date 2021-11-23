17,054 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $820,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.88. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.57 and a 1-year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.