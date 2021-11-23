19,345 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RILY stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

