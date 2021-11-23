$195.13 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post $195.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.50 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $131.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

MTN opened at $342.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.