1MillionNFTs Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $143,245.00 and $450,557.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.89 or 0.07485150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,402.20 or 0.99738940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

