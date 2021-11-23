$22.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $22.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.20 million and the highest is $22.50 million. First Bank posted sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $89.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

