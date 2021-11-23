23,026 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,068. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

