25,435 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

DFUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 125,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,039. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44.

