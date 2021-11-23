254,929 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 306,526 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRDF opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.