$289.31 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $289.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $997.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Several research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.02. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

