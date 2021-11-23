29,388 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other eHealth news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.