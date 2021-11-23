$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 175,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.09. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $130.23 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.