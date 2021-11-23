$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

