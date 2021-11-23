32,977 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,286,000 after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,093,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $61.10. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,893. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.