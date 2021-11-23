$33.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $33.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.75 billion and the highest is $33.62 billion. Facebook reported sales of $28.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $341.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.21. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $948.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock worth $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

