33,701 Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

