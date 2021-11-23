360 Financial Inc. Acquires 1,507 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

