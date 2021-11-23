360 Financial Inc. Acquires 749 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $308.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.19 and a 200-day moving average of $302.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.53 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

