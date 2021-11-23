360 Financial Inc. Has $7.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9,115.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.08.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

