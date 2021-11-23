360 Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71.

