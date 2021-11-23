360 Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

360 Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 3.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 1.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $134.20 and a 1-year high of $180.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.