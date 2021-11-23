$38.86 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report sales of $38.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.55 million and the lowest is $38.00 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $151.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $152.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $174.01 million to $223.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 303,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

