39,200 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,307 shares of company stock worth $2,229,377. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

