39,200 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,307 shares of company stock worth $2,229,377. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
