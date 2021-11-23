$4.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the highest is $5.04 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.88. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

