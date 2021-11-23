47,536 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

