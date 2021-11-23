4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Shares Down 6.9%

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.76. 70,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 22,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

