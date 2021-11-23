4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Shares Down 6.9%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.76. 70,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 22,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.